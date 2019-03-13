Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sells 494 Shares of VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,704 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 44.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,501,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $858,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $684,732,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in VMware by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,387,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $684,732,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in VMware by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,433,549 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $333,713,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $359,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 36,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $5,408,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,164 shares of company stock worth $21,581,217 in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $175.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.61 and a 12 month high of $183.40.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $199.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Nomura set a $130.00 price target on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

