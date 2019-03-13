Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of RYH stock opened at $195.06 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $207.73.

