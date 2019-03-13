Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2,466.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $591,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $104.43 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-has-2-36-million-holdings-in-ishares-u-s-financial-services-etf-iyg.html.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.