Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,297 Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (IYC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,949,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. during the 4th quarter worth $14,330,000.

Shares of BMV IYC opened at $199.63 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a 52 week low of $2,870.00 and a 52 week high of $3,650.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-purchases-2297-shares-of-ishares-dow-jones-us-consumer-ser-iyc.html.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.