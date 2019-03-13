Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $770.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTBI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,472.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

