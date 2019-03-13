COMPASS GRP PLC/S (CMPGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

CMPGY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. 141,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

