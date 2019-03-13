Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Holdings Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 108.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $160.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

CXO opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $163.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 55.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Scott Kidwell sold 4,200 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $462,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.51 per share, with a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,757.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

