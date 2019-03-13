CONMED Co. (CNMD) Position Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in CONMED by 6.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in CONMED by 29.4% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CONMED by 17.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,174 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CONMED alerts:

Shares of CNMD opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. CONMED had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 3,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $233,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $361,552.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $277,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,189.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CONMED Co. (CNMD) Position Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/conmed-co-cnmd-position-cut-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.