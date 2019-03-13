Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 5,425 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,277.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,857,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 42.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,725 shares during the period. Ashler Capital LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $63,015,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,437,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,609,555,000 after purchasing an additional 491,114 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27,368.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 436,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 435,158 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $265,203.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $125,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $78.83 and a 12-month high of $101.20. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

