Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Cigna Corp (CI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cigna by 42,687.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,800,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,967,000 after acquiring an additional 260,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,970,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,335 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cigna by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $164.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $162.42 and a one year high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.09.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $42,378.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $1,655,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

