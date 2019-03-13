Continental (CON) PT Set at €171.00 by Morgan Stanley

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €171.00 ($198.84) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €165.90 ($192.91).

CON opened at €140.45 ($163.31) on Monday. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a fifty-two week high of €229.60 ($266.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

