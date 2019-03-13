Contrasting CVD Equipment (CVV) and Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CVD Equipment and Axcelis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A Axcelis Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Axcelis Technologies has a consensus price target of $27.38, suggesting a potential upside of 37.08%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than CVD Equipment.

Volatility & Risk

CVD Equipment has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment -5.75% -4.22% -2.90% Axcelis Technologies 10.37% 11.39% 8.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVD Equipment and Axcelis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $41.13 million 0.65 $5.26 million N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies $442.58 million 1.46 $45.88 million $1.31 15.24

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CVD Equipment.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats CVD Equipment on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. It also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and liquid control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, the company offers standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools, as well as repair and replacement services for existing quartz-ware. Further, it provides MesoPlasma direct write printing, a materials deposition process that provides traces, patterns, and coatings onto conformal components; and Tantaline corrosion resistant coating for valves, fittings, fasteners, vessels, bellows, and various custom designed items. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as aerospace and medical industries that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

