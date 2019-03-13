Contrasting Inseego (INSG) & R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM (RITT)

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) and R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM (OTCMKTS:RITT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inseego and R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego -3.98% N/A -5.06% R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Inseego has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inseego and R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego 0 0 4 0 3.00 R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inseego currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.58%. Given Inseego’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inseego is more favorable than R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Inseego shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inseego and R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego $219.30 million 1.69 -$45.73 million ($0.78) -6.49 R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inseego.

Summary

Inseego beats R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management. Its SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, aviation, asset, and other telematics applications; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations to manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets. The company also provides a range of wireless hardware products address various markets, such as fleet and commercial telematics, after-market telematics, smart city infrastructure management, and remote monitoring and control, as well as security, connected home, and wireless surveillance systems. Its hardware products include mobile hotspots under MiFi brand name; and wireless routers, USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices supported by applications software and cloud services. Inseego Corp. serves wireless operators, distributors, direct sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and other companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM Company Profile

RiT Technologies Ltd. provides intelligent infrastructure management (IIM) and indoor optical wireless technology solutions worldwide. The company's IIM products enhance security and network utilization for data centers, communication rooms, and work space environments. Its enterprise solutions include PatchView hardware, which is offered in a cross connect topology; CenterMind data center management software that supports the monitoring of power distribution units, and environmental parameters in data centers; and SMART Cabling System, a structured network infrastructure solution designed for copper and fiber cabling environments. It also offers Beamcaster, an indoor wireless optical solution that allows high-speed, high-bandwidth transmission through optical signals between the central station and the user station. The company's solutions are deployed in a range of organizations, including data centers in the private sector, government agencies, financial institutions, airport authorities, healthcare, and education institutions. RiT Technologies Ltd. markets its products through independent distributors, resellers/integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and other strategic alliance partners with companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. RiT Technologies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Stins Coman Incorporated.

