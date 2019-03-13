Contrasting Zillow Group (ZG) and CoStar Group (CSGP)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -8.99% -1.66% -1.36% CoStar Group 17.61% 7.63% 6.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Zillow Group and CoStar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 2 11 6 0 2.21 CoStar Group 1 0 7 0 2.75

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.59%. CoStar Group has a consensus price target of $464.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.94%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Risk and Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and CoStar Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.33 billion 5.97 -$94.42 million ($0.26) -149.73 CoStar Group $965.23 million 17.70 $122.69 million $7.40 63.33

CoStar Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Zillow Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, and maintains lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides clients with custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar and CoStar Go CoStar mobile apps. In addition, the company offers CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software solution; CoStar Risk Analytics, a commercial real estate risk management tool; CoStar Brokerage Applications; CoStar Investment Analysis Request, a business intelligence software solution; and CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, a real estate portfolio management software solution. Further, it provides apartment marketing sites, including Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, and Cozy.co; LoopNet Premium Lister and LoopNet Power Listings for commercial real estate professionals; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; Listing Manager, an online listing tool; Realla, a commercial property listings and data management platform; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

