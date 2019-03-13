Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. South State Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $833,261.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,808,385.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 37,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $5,115,265.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,767,533.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,033 shares of company stock worth $8,466,177. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.84.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $163.99 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $175.64. The company has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

