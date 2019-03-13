Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ (CRBP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“: We reiterate our Overweight rating and $38 PT on Corbus following earnings reported as of 12/31/2018. Corbus has four programs (two in Phase 3) in development, with topline data readouts for systemic sclerosis (SSc; last patient could be enrolled in May, with NDA submission in late-2020) and cystic fibrosis potentially available in 2020. Throughout 2019, we expect the company could report longer-term data and make further announcements regarding future commercialization plans.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

CRBP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

CRBP stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.24. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 100,051 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,125,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

