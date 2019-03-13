Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Core-Mark also reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Core-Mark news, SVP William Stein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $287,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,899.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $66,253.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,228 shares of company stock worth $772,104. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORE stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,263. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

