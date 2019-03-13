CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 1,048 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $106,235.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 10,513 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,061,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,294,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,762. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

