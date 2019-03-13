CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of CoreSite Realty worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,337,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,187,000 after acquiring an additional 204,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,337,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,187,000 after acquiring an additional 204,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,750,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,821,000 after acquiring an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,702,000 after acquiring an additional 131,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 720,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,126,000 after acquiring an additional 321,008 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $63,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,513.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,061,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $117.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

