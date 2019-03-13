Coro Mining (COP) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Shares of Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP) rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 110,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 215,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.57.

Coro Mining Company Profile (TSE:COP)

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

