Cosan Ltd (CZZ) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia owned 0.10% of Cosan worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cosan by 594.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 304,134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cosan by 5.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cosan by 62.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,278,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,168 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cosan by 49.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Cosan in the third quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CZZ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cosan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cosan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Santander lowered Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

CZZ opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Cosan Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

