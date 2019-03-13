Costco Wholesale Co. Shares Climb 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales climbed 3.5% during the month of February. Costco Wholesale’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $225.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $151,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $332,107.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,593,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $232.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $180.83 and a 1 year high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20,897.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,652,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 55,048.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,504,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,292,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $868,633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,908,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,327,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Costco Wholesale Co. Shares Climb 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/costco-wholesale-co-shares-climb-0-following-same-store-sales-report-nasdaqcost.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.