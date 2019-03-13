Coupa Software (COUP) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.13.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.12 and a beta of 1.88. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $99.64.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,514 shares of company stock worth $21,708,813. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,712,000 after purchasing an additional 467,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,712,000 after purchasing an additional 467,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,447,000 after buying an additional 726,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,733,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,300,000 after buying an additional 137,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 3,562,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,959,000 after buying an additional 81,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

