Coupa Software (COUP) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COUP. Loop Capital raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $99.64. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -119.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $328,909.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,434,600.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $88,923.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,514 shares of company stock worth $21,708,813. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,712,000 after acquiring an additional 467,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,712,000 after acquiring an additional 467,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,447,000 after acquiring an additional 726,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,733,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,300,000 after acquiring an additional 137,624 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 3,562,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,959,000 after buying an additional 81,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

