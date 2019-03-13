Courier Capital LLC Sells 647 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at $71,613,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

