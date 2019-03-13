Cousins Properties (CUZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.89

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 56988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

A number of research firms have commented on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America set a $11.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,027,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,421,000 after acquiring an additional 262,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,027,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,421,000 after acquiring an additional 262,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,661,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,932 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,617,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,502 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cousins Properties (CUZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.89” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/cousins-properties-cuz-hits-new-1-year-high-at-9-89.html.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.