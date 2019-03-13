Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.28% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the third quarter worth about $236,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 50.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 price target on Covenant Transportation Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CVTI opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.70. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $272.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.20 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

