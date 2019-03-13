Covestro (1COV) PT Set at €57.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €57.00 ($66.28) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.00 ($69.77).

ETR 1COV traded up €0.44 ($0.51) on Wednesday, hitting €48.51 ($56.41). 1,226,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a twelve month low of €41.42 ($48.16) and a twelve month high of €89.70 ($104.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.57.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

