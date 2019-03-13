Cray Inc. (CRAY) Holdings Trimmed by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC trimmed its holdings in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540,901 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Cray were worth $31,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cray by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,710,000 after purchasing an additional 279,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cray by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 161,464 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cray by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cray by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cray by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 436,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 70,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

CRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cray from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Ungaro sold 63,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,411,219.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,532 shares in the company, valued at $7,557,341.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Ungaro sold 86,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $1,966,414.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,048.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,634 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. 33,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,664. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.40. Cray Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $28.60.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Cray had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cray Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

