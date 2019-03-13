Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 139.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,049,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,307,000 after purchasing an additional 905,335 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,458,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,870,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,936,000 after buying an additional 546,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 663,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after buying an additional 318,621 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 277,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.10, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.17.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

CEQP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

