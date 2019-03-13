Critical Analysis: Brown-Forman (BF.B) vs. Pacific Ventures Group (PACV)

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brown-Forman and Pacific Ventures Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown-Forman 2 4 2 0 2.00 Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brown-Forman currently has a consensus target price of $54.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.43%. Given Brown-Forman’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brown-Forman is more favorable than Pacific Ventures Group.

Profitability

This table compares Brown-Forman and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown-Forman 21.01% 57.47% 15.32% Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -138.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brown-Forman and Pacific Ventures Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown-Forman $3.25 billion 7.40 $717.00 million $1.48 34.06 Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A

Brown-Forman has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Risk & Volatility

Brown-Forman has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brown-Forman pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Pacific Ventures Group does not pay a dividend. Brown-Forman pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.9% of Brown-Forman shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Brown-Forman shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.9% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brown-Forman beats Pacific Ventures Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands. It serves retail customers and consumers through distributors or state governments; and retailers, wholesalers, and provincial governments directly. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name principally through wholesale distributors for resale to retail outlets. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh produce, groceries, meals, and food and other food-related products. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

