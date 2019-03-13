Critical Analysis: Newcardio (NWCI) versus Edap Tms (EDAP)

Newcardio (OTCMKTS:NWCI) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Newcardio and Edap Tms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newcardio 0 0 0 0 N/A Edap Tms 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edap Tms has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.38%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Newcardio.

Risk & Volatility

Newcardio has a beta of 7.36, meaning that its share price is 636% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edap Tms has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newcardio and Edap Tms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newcardio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edap Tms $40.74 million 2.06 -$760,000.00 ($0.01) -290.00

Newcardio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edap Tms.

Profitability

This table compares Newcardio and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newcardio N/A N/A N/A Edap Tms -3.93% -4.08% -2.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Newcardio Company Profile

NewCardio, Inc., a cardiac diagnostic and services company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of proprietary software platform technology solutions for the non-invasive diagnosis and monitoring of cardiovascular disease (CVD), as well as the cardiac safety assessment of drugs under development. The company's technology platform provides real-time and 3-D analysis of the heart's electrical activity as detected at the body surface by standard 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) electrodes. Its developing products include QTinno, an automated cardiac safety solution that replaces the manual and/or semi-automated methodologies with algorithms that automatically measure, analyze, and report on the ECGs collected; and CardioBip, a mobile ECG transtelephonic system comprising a mobile ECG recording and transmitting device, and a Web enabled software which receives, processes, and analyzes the data. The company is also developing my3KG, a software application to provide a method to assess cardiac electrical activity in time and space. NewCardio, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Branchburg, New Jersey.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells consumables; and offers treatment related services and maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

