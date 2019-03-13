Critical Review: United Continental (UAL) & The Competition

United Continental (NASDAQ: UAL) is one of 25 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare United Continental to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

United Continental has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Continental’s peers have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for United Continental and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Continental 1 5 11 0 2.59 United Continental Competitors 464 1480 2031 159 2.46

United Continental currently has a consensus price target of $101.13, indicating a potential upside of 26.64%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 24.08%. Given United Continental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Continental is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of United Continental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of United Continental shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Continental and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Continental 5.15% 27.73% 5.67% United Continental Competitors 5.03% 0.16% 5.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Continental and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Continental $41.30 billion $2.13 billion 8.75 United Continental Competitors $14.92 billion $841.87 million 3.04

United Continental has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. United Continental is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

United Continental beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as UAL Corporation and changed its name to United Continental Holdings, Inc. in October 2010. United Continental Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

