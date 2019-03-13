CrowdWiz (WIZ) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $98,398.00 and $217.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025839 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00036249 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008093 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,300,174 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

