CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Position Cut by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for 1.0% of Peconic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth $2,003,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.6% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 71.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.30.

In related news, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.95 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,106.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,828.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.87. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $124.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.12%.

WARNING: “CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Position Cut by Peconic Partners LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/crown-castle-in-sh-sh-cci-position-cut-by-peconic-partners-llc.html.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.