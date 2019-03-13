Cryptonex One Day Volume Reaches $5.84 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00028148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $61.26 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00389329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.01667978 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00230578 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

