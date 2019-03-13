Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is one of 52 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cushman & Wakefield to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield N/A N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield Competitors 29.24% 4.25% 1.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cushman & Wakefield and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 1 9 0 2.90 Cushman & Wakefield Competitors 244 565 735 32 2.35

Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus price target of $20.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.76%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 5.75%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $6.92 billion -$220.50 million -16.58 Cushman & Wakefield Competitors $1.55 billion $360.44 million 27.65

Cushman & Wakefield has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Cushman & Wakefield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield rivals beat Cushman & Wakefield on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, debt, and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

