CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. CV Sciences had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 million.

OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $482.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.17 and a beta of -0.54.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CV Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CV Sciences (CVSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/cv-sciences-cvsi-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Products. The company focuses on developing and commercializing prescription drugs utilizing synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) as the active pharmaceutical ingredient. Its initial drug candidate is CVSI-007 that combines CBD and nicotine for the treatment of smokeless tobacco use and addiction.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.