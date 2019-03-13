CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (CYGIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

CYGIY opened at $17.32 on Monday. CYBERAGENT INC/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

