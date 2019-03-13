Dagmar Dolby Sells 21,465 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 21,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,395,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dagmar Dolby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Dagmar Dolby sold 2,406 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $156,510.30.

On Friday, March 1st, Dagmar Dolby sold 95,963 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $6,242,393.15.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Dagmar Dolby sold 98,543 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $6,428,945.32.

On Monday, February 25th, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $3,283,500.00.

On Thursday, February 21st, Dagmar Dolby sold 69,885 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $4,564,888.20.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $3,270,500.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Dagmar Dolby sold 401 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $26,065.00.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Dagmar Dolby sold 52,254 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $3,416,889.06.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 512,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,221. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $72.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. B. Riley set a $67.00 price target on Dolby Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/dagmar-dolby-sells-21465-shares-of-dolby-laboratories-inc-dlb-stock.html.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.