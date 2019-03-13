Daseke (DSKE) Stock Price Up 10% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s share price rose 10% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 944,546 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 332,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.14 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Daseke presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Daseke news, CEO Don R. Daseke acquired 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $257,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Daseke by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Daseke by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 347,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 185,282 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Daseke by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $297.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

