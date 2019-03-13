DDD Partners LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,589 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up about 3.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Expedia Group by 875.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Expedia Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE stock opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $104.16 and a one year high of $139.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.50. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.31 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Mark D. Okerstrom sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $711,563.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,981,442.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $6,258,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

