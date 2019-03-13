Debitcoin Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (DBTC)

Debitcoin (CURRENCY:DBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Debitcoin has a market cap of $45,362.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Debitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Debitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Debitcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.01452713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020945 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Debitcoin (CRYPTO:DBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2016. Debitcoin’s total supply is 25,999,629 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,629 coins. The Reddit community for Debitcoin is /r/debitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Debitcoin is debitcoin.xyz. Debitcoin’s official Twitter account is @debitcoinxyz.

Debitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Debitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

