Delek Group Ltd. Buys 135,000 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Delek Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 140,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 65,050 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $861,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 31,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,052,000 after buying an additional 1,840,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

