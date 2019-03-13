Delek Group Ltd. Has $22.21 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Delek Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,459 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Delek Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of American Airlines Group worth $22,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,427 shares of the airline’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the airline’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,292 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,224 shares of the airline’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 69,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAL. BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.81 to $35.63 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

AAL opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 322.87% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

