Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $125.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million.

DNLI traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,004. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $356,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $152,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,401,924. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

