Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Short Interest Down 4.7% in February

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,222,907 shares, a decrease of 4.7% from the February 15th total of 11,771,956 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,149 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.3 days.

Denison Mines stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Denison Mines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,537,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 272,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Denison Mines by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 523,600 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Denison Mines by 1,140.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,392,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Denison Mines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,735,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining related activities in Canada. The company acquires, explores for, and develops uranium properties; and extracts, processes, and sells uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 63.3% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan.

