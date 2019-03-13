Derek Mccandless Sells 2,069 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Derek Mccandless sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $208,906.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $82.64 and a 52-week high of $117.82.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.89 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,337,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,187,000 after acquiring an additional 204,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,337,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,187,000 after purchasing an additional 204,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,883,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,762,000 after purchasing an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 949,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,826,000 after purchasing an additional 81,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,702,000 after purchasing an additional 131,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

