Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€97.00” Price Target for Merck KGaA (MRK)

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €97.00 ($112.79) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.25 ($116.57).

Shares of FRA:MRK opened at €98.94 ($115.05) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

