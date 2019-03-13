DEW Market Cap Tops $6.18 Million (DEW)

DEW (CURRENCY:DEW) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. One DEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00001536 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and OTCBTC. Over the last week, DEW has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. DEW has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and $17.00 worth of DEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00389808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.01668177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00230418 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00001531 BTC.

DEW Token Profile

DEW’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,244,553 tokens. DEW’s official Twitter account is @DewFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEW is www.dew.one.

Buying and Selling DEW

DEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

